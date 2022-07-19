Snapdragon 870, 12 GB RAM and OLED screen for R$ 2672 – All in Technology

Officially introduced in 2021, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is still an excellent purchase option for those looking for a top of the line. After all, it has a high refresh rate display, a powerful Qualcomm chip and a dedicated zoom camera. And today, it’s on a special offer at R$ 2,672.

For those who don’t remember, the Edge 20 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED panel that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it can run games and other apps with great fluidity. In addition, the hardware impresses with a Snapdragon 870 chipset combined with 12GB of RAM.

Another highlight of this smartphone is in the camera department. In this regard, Motorola has added a 108MP super main camera, a 16MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP camera with 5X optical zoom. In addition, it brings more highlights such as Ready For desktop mode, 5G support and IP52 splash protection.

Main specifications:

Screen: OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 11

With a special price of R$ 2,672, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a great value for money. However, just follow the steps below to enjoy the best price: