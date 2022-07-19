Son of Andressa Urach makes a serious complaint, reveals threats and says he almost died because of his mother’s neglect: “Fanatic faith”

Andressa Urach is known for its controversies. Now it’s on one more. That’s because your child, the influencer Arthur Urach, decided to expose on social media the reason for not talking to her mother. In a long video, published this Monday (18), he revealed that he suffers threats and made a serious complaint.

Arthur explained that he was nervous to comment on the matter. “When I posted the video, my mom made me delete about threatening to sue me, but soon after, she posted a live defaming me, Brenda. [namorada do jovem] and her family for supporting us. When I asked her to delete it, she told me to mind my own business. So, that’s what I did. I walked away and I mind my own business,” she began.

According to Arthur, it is a lie that he and his mother have settled. The young man even reveals that Andressa says he is possessed. “This was just her and me fight. A fight that was practically me trying to express what I’d always felt my whole life. […] It’s not the first time I’ve tried to express myself and she always says there’s a demon inside me. So this is one of the biggest reasons why I grew up not knowing how to say what I feel. I asked her to make a video apologizing, but she, again, told me to mind my own business and said I had a demon inside me,” she continued.

Arthur continued with the outburst and revealed that Andressa even wanted to sue him. The influencer recalled an episode when he was more healthy. “One day I had a lot of pain in my stomach and I told her. Do you know what she did? She took me to the hospital? No! She took me to church at 6 am and went to the prison to take care of people, as she told me He left me with the pastors at the church and came back at night,” he explained.

“When I was in agony of pain, she took me to the hospital and after a few minutes I was attended to because of my situation. My life was at risk. I almost had sepsis (that’s what the doctors said), I had to do it a stomach wash, if I’m not mistaken, because when the doctors opened it, it burst”, revealed

Finally, he pointed out his mother’s “fanatical faith”. “I basically almost died because of her fanatical faith, then she says I was a priority, but she preferred going to a church event than taking care of me when I was sick. She throws in my face that I left her debt. I’m fully aware of that, but I don’t earn as much as she does and the money I can send I send her every month,” he concluded.