Son of Maurício de Sousa orders R$14,000 piece and receives sand

Maurício Takeda e Sousa, 34, son of the designer Maurício de Sousa, bought a video card for 14,500 reais on the Amazon website and was surprised to receive, 24 hours later, a package containing only pots full of sand. “I’m a calm person, but I was in shock,” he said.

The order, sold and transported by Amazon itself, was placed on July 2nd. In a video published on TikTok, the victim recorded what happened on July 13 and the content has already been viewed 2.6 million times.

According to Maurício, on the same day, he contacted the company, but there was still no solution for the case. He reports that, when he picked up the box, he felt that the weight distribution was different and, therefore, asked his wife to record the moment of opening the package. In addition, the packaging, despite being sealed, was very wrinkled.

“I always record the videos for when they are high-value products for safety. I was afraid of getting hit or something, but I never imagined it would happen to me”, he says.

Maurício’s wife was so shocked that she couldn’t stop crying. Maurício decided to register the complaint on specialized websites, open a BO (Bulletin of Occurrence), and file a small claims lawsuit against the company.

The second video of the case was made to alert people to possible scams and to recommend that they be careful and record when ordering something of value.

Safety: Maurício also published the videos for people to do the same when they buy something of high value Image: Personal Collection

Despite the fake delivery having occurred before the multinational’s promotions period, Prime Day, Maurício managed to get a lower price than usual. “Therefore, instead of asking for a refund or equivalent product, as stated in Article 35 of the Consumer Protection Code, I demanded compliance with what was sold: my video card”. In addition, he says that the store had stock and the price increased over time.

O UOL contacted Amazon to find out what action was taken in the case. The company limited itself to informing that “Amazon.com.br is in contact with the customer to resolve the case. Amazon has a return and refund policy that protects customers who wish to return products purchased on Amazon.com.br” .