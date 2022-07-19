Sonia Abrão counters Ana Maria Braga after being called a liar: “It makes me laugh”

Sonia Abram did not miss the opportunity to respond to the attack he received from Ana Maria Braga, who on Monday morning (18) insisted on calling the journalist a liar, even if indirectly. In today’s “A Tarde é Sua”, the presenter did not mince words to criticize the veteran and showed all her irritation with the episode.

“If there is a program that has defended Ana the most in the last two years when she went through difficult moments it was ‘A Tarde é Sua’ (…) here she had our support and we bought the fight and always defended, the professional that she is”, began Sonia, appearing irritated by the situation involving Anna Maria.

He then stated that he defended Ana Maria on other occasions, and that in other cases she confirmed the information provided by Sonia. “Today, she dedicated four minutes of her show to denying the fight that we reported saying it’s fake news, that it’s Ali Baba and her thirty liars. We’ve always had a lot of respect for you. Everything said here was the absolute truth,” she reacted.

“Ana Maria rhymes with hypocrisy”

In sequence, Sonia pinned the way Ana Maria addressed the issue on her show and returned to regret. “But, in my career, I’ve had moments when I reported something, you denied it and then, live, came to say that it was true, yes. This can happen again, see? It just makes me think that Ana Maria rhymes with hypocrisy. You know that what was said here was true. Denying it with hollow arguments and even putting poor Louro Mané to pretend that everything is fine is not possible. We are outraged. The public knows what is true. Don’t try to deceive the Alessandro Lo-Bianco works with great responsibility”, he reported.

The fight started last week, when Alessandro Lo-Bianco, who is part of Sonia Abrão’s team, informed that Ana Maria Braga would have made actor Fabio Caniatto, who plays Louro Mané, cry backstage at “Mais Você” while sharply criticizing his work on the show. “Ana would have been stressed and would have said in front of more than 30 people that he should have more professionalism and delicacy with the text. She suggested that he study more to make less mistakes”, said the journalist at the time.