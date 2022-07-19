Sônia Abrão hits back at Ana Maria Braga: ‘Hypocrisy’

Presenter Sônia Abrão, 59, refuted the accusations of Ana Maria Braga, 73, that she would have spread fake news by saying, on the program “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!), that the global company would not have a good relationship with Fábio Caniatto, interpreter of Louro Mané.

“I already have a history of giving true news and you deny it. Or am I going to have to believe that Ana Maria rhymes with hypocrisy? You know that everything that has been said here is true. Denying with these hollow arguments… Makes me laugh !”, mocked Sônia, in today’s edition of “A Tarde É Sua”.

“We get very indignant. I’m already here with this kind of thing happening! You don’t want to deceive the public. That’s wanting to deceive. [Ana Maria] knows that we spoke the most absolute truth, but he thinks he can cover it all up because he is on Rede Globo television, which is the most powerful in the country”, pinned the journalist.

Ana Maria Braga spoke this morning, on “Mais Você” (TV Globo), about the information previously given by the RedeTV! program. Without mentioning Sonia by name, she referred to the presenter and her team as a “gang of liars”.

“The people [ela e Fábio] if you love it, we never had any problems. Louro can talk better, because otherwise they can say I’m one of the 30 liars. Fábio is a wonderful goat and gives life to these wonderful figures that we love “, he assured.