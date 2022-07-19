Sony is sued in the US over allegations of hiding a chronic problem with the PS5

Class action claims the console has a defect that causes it to constantly crash and shut down when running next-gen games

A class action lawsuit against Sony is being filed in the state of Illinois, in the United States. The company is accused of omitting a chronic problem with the PlayStation 5, which causes the console to freeze or turn off on its own several times when running new-gen games.

Western Digital’s SN850 NVMe SSD is now officially licensed for PS5

According to the process documentation, the defect directly affects the ability of users to play, compromising the primary function of the product and the general use of the device. In support of the action, several user reviews on Amazon that mention the same problem were attached.

Problem would be more frequent in PS5 games

According to reports both in reviews published on Amazon and in posts on the social network Reddit, the problem is not an isolated case, as more consumers are complaining about the problem. However, the most serious accusation of the process is not the problem itself, but the fact that in theory Sony knows about it and remains silent on the subject.

The lawsuit also asks Sony to be sentenced and pay damages to affected consumers and also cover lawyers’ expenses. In addition, Christina Trejo, the plaintiff, also requests that Sony be prohibited from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices after the conviction.

Sony is not the first to be sued

The PS5 maker is not the first company to be sued for problems with its products. Nintendo has also been sued for “drift” issues on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

– Continues after advertising –

New PlayStation Plus now offers 7-day free trial for advanced plans

As a complement, it is worth remembering that Sony maintains on its official support page a message that informs that consoles are subject to turning off while users play, and that when this happens the device in question can be repaired or replaced if it is under warranty. in force.

Sony did not comment on the matter when questioned by international websites.

Top 10: See list of most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in June on PS Store Brasil

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 22 dominate here



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: TechRadar Source: PlayStation, ClassAction