Space station photographs 3 cities in Brazil and sends a message; check out the images

Brazil received an illustrious “visit” earlier this month. The International Space Station (ISS), which orbits the Earth, passed over the country about 420 km away, recording its journey in breathtaking images.

In the photos released this Sunday (17) by the official ISS account on Twitter, it is possible to see the lights of the cities of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Curitiba. The clicks were made on the 4th of July. Check out:

Hello Brazil! The city lights of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Curitiba were photographed from the space station as it orbited 262 miles above on July 4, 2022. 🌃🇧🇷 More cities at night.. https://t.co/4yfkLZZfVU pic.twitter.com/TW0M6lAVMX — International Space Station (@Space_Station) July 17, 2022

Some details draw attention in the images. In the photo of São Paulo, for example, it is possible to see a region with more yellowish lights. The bright area is nothing more than the municipality of Guarulhos.

On the other hand, the Rio de Janeiro click brings some lights in the middle of the ocean. The yellow dots mark the boats scattered around the Guanabara Bay.

The night photos were published on NASA’s Flickr – photography app. They integrate a album titled Cities at Nightwhich has 190 images and more than 46 thousand views.

Some of the clicks published by the space agency show Northern lights over European countries and even the city ​​lights combined with space station instruments.

For the curious, it is worth browsing the album and paying attention to the geographical layout of each city. THE Dubai photoin the United Arab Emirates, for example, shows the Palm Jumeirah – an artificial archipelago shaped like a palm tree.