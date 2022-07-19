Sport fans call Lisca a mercenary and throw a glass at the coach for possible departure | football

The news of the possible departure of coach Lisca from Sport to Santos, on the day he only completes his fourth game in front of Rubro-Negro, took everyone by surprise on Ilha do Retiro. And it irritated the fans of the Pernambuco club, who cursed the coach during the match against Vila Nova, for Série B and even threw a glass of beer at the coach.

As soon as he climbed onto the lawn of Ilha do Retiro to command the team, the coach was quite harassed by the fans present at the stadium. Among the curses, the technician was called a “mercenary”. After the end of the match, with a 0-0 tie, the chorus against the coach intensified.

The deal with Lisca is taken for granted by Santos. The name of the coach was approved by the Management Committee of the São Paulo club, which is only waiting for the termination of the contract with Sport to make the hiring official.

Lisca is expected to talk about it after the match against Vila Nova. Before the game, the coach gave up, but did not deny the possible exit.

– I’m focused on the Sport game. It would even be unprofessional to talk about this situation now. But after the game we talk – he told the Sportv report.

Lisca was hired by Sport on the 27th of last month and only led the team in three games – Vasco (0-0), Londrina (2-0) and Operário (0-0).

In the presentation by Leão, the coach even said that he “waited a lot” to receive an invitation to train the club and in his first game in Ilha do Retiro, against Londrina, he climbed the fence to vibrate with the fans.

