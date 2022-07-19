Stênio Garcia’s wife says she’s moving to her brother’s house – Entertainment

Marilene Saade, Stênio Garcia’s wife, plans to move to her brother’s house with her husband. After becoming the target of controversy in the last week, for forcibly taking the actor out of an interview, she explained that she wants to live with other people to have someone to help the artist in case of an emergency.

“What people are saying is a serious thing. He is 90 years old and can get sick, I’m 54 and I can get sick too,” he said in a video sent to General balance. On social media, Marilene explained that she dragged her husband away from the reporter because he was not wearing a mask. She said that Stênio has hypotension, so he is at risk of death if he contracts any disease. Therefore, the doctors would have forbidden the actor to be without a mask.





After the incident, the actor’s wife was also accused of mistreatment. She explained that she is afraid that the actor will fall or get injured at home and netizens will blame her for such a situation. So she wants to be with other people so she doesn’t get blamed for something she didn’t do.

“I think we have to go to Copacabana, in an apartment that belongs to his brother. Then my brother wants to buy an apartment bigger than the one he has so we can live together”, he said.

Marilene also said that Stênio Garcia doesn’t want to move house, but she intends to talk to the actor’s daughters for everyone to decide what is the best thing to do. “He doesn’t want to leave, but I think it has to be a family decision for everyone’s good,” she concluded.



