Stênio’s wife wants to move with her husband to her brother’s house

Marilene Saade told the program “Balanço Geral” (Record) that she intends to leave the house where she lives with her husband, Stênio Garcia. She stated that she intends to move with her husband to her brother’s house, in order to have someone to help them in case of any eventuality.

“He’s 90 years old, he might get sick. I’m 54, I might get sick. Really, here, after 5 o’clock [da tarde], there is no one to help us. In an hour, if he faints, if I faint, if I fall or if he falls…”, she detailed to journalist Fabíola Reipert, in the painting “A Hora da Poisnosa”.

“I think we have to go to Copacabana and then [para] an apartment that belongs to my brother. And then my brother wants to buy an apartment a little bigger than the one he already has, with five suites, so we can live together,” added Marilene.

understand the case

The episode took place while the artist spoke with journalist and youtuber Marcos Bulques on Tuesday night (12), during the launch of a book written by actress Beth Goulart.

The controversial excerpt was shown exclusively on “A Tarde É Sua”, led by Sonia Abrão on RedeTV!’s afternoons. The actor was talking about the event when Saade intruded and forcibly removed him from the venue.

Without asking the reporter for permission, Stênio’s wife criticizes her husband for not using a protective mask against the coronavirus. According to the woman, he could get covid, which she wanted to avoid.

“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” says Saade. “Help,” shouts Stênio. “No, sorry,” replies the actor’s wife after the reporter tries to appease the mood.

After Marilene Saade resorted to force to put the mask on Stênio Garcia’s face and managed to get him out of the scene, the reporter said it was “an embarrassing situation”.