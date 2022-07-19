Stray: see how the game fared in international reviews

Critics reveal positive impressions of the game in general

Starting this Monday (18), the day before the release of Stray, the first reviews of the game “the kitty” were published showing that most of the critics liked the game. Check out the main impressions of the game that will be released on July 19 for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will be included in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe catalog.

Some of the main websites and media in general for content about games abroad have already published their analyzes of Stray and they are already being compiled differently by Metacritic and Open Critic. At the moment this news is produced, the game has a Average rating of 84 (PS5 version) with a total of 69 reviews reviewed on Metacritic. It is also worth noting that 59 of the analyzes are positive, only 10 are averages and there is no negative analysis registered. The result is similar for the PC version.



Image: Metacritic

As for Open Critic, we have even more reviews registered to incorporate the overall average. Interestingly, the average score here is the same as 84 at the time this news is being produced, receiving the seal of Mighty of the website itself. We can also point out that, regardless of the grades given, 92% of all reviewers listed recommend Stray.



Image: Open Critic

Analyzing these results, we can confidently conclude that the game has pleased the critics, great news for anyone who has been eager to try this game that puts you in the place of a kitten since its announcement about two years ago. Below are some of the comments left by analysts:

“Stray is one of the best games of the year so far. Surprisingly fun, it mixes different, well-constructed gameplay with a captivating storyline and a cute main character that will make you fall in love with it. It’s a great experience for everyone. You should. take a look.”

– My PlayStation (note 80)

Image: Steam/Play

“It’s true that some might be disappointed with how Stray handles its platform and how short it is, but these issues are easily overlooked due to the high quality found in the rest of the game. Stray is a genuinely unique gaming experience and it’s worth checking out just for the cat. Stray looks great, plays great, and does exactly what it sets out to do. It’s a must-play game, especially as it’s available at an affordable price and can be played in full with a PS Plus Extra subscription .”

-Game Rant (note 90)

Stray will be released this Tuesday (19) for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4 and PC via Steam and will also be available in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe catalog.

