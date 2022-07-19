Strong solar storm could hit Earth this Tuesday, July 19

Matheus Manente Today 4 min

Predictive models from NASA indicate that a strong solar storm could hit Earth in a direct impact this Tuesday (19).

The year 2022 is being marked by a very frequent and intense solar activity. According to government weather agencies in the US and UK, in March alone, the Earth was hit by two separate geomagnetic storms.

While the event did not cause severe problems, it was enough to put the matter back on the agenda – and rightly so, since intense solar storms can cause great damage in technological devices that we use in our day-to-day.

Two solar storms have just hit Earth. What damages?

In 1989, for example, a strong solar storm interrupted the power supply for 6 million people. the same storm crashed the stock market of Toronto after damaging their computers. And in February of this year, 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites were lost after a solar storm knocks them out of orbit.

The fact is that we are still unprepared for a strong geomagnetic storm. The global internet depends on undersea cables whose unprotected repeaters will be easily damaged by the next strong solar storm, which could interrupt the worldwide connection for weeks or even months.

The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward! pic.twitter.com/SNAZGMmqzi — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

Concern grows as the last few weeks have been unusually active. Earlier this month, a new geomagnetic storm hit the land and caused bright auroras over Canada. On Friday, a solar flare caused radio blackouts in many parts of the world.

And now, predictive models from NASA indicate the possibility of a strong solar storm hit our planet.

Dr. Tamitha Skova space weather expert, took to social media to share the news along with a video of the NASA prediction model. Skov is a research scientist at Aerospace Corporation and an award-winning educator.

Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #Aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside. pic.twitter.com/7FHgS63xiU — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

According to the scientist, the models indicate an eruption launched into space in an area capable of causing a direct impact on our planet this Tuesday (19).

The magnetic orientation of the solar storm, however, is difficult to predict. If the magnetic field of this storm is oriented to the south, it is possible that we will be hit by a Category G2 or even G3 storm (strong).

Some of the possible effects of storms in this category (G3) are:

auroras intense;

intense; System interruptions GPS ;

; Interruptions in transmissions radio ;

; false alarms in security devices;

in security devices; damage in power transformers ;

; Small interruptions in the transmission of electricity ;

; In addition to the damage and problems that can occur in several satellites around the planet.

The sun is entering a active phase of your solar cycleso the trend is that, unfortunately, incidents like these will increase in frequency and intensity over the next few months.