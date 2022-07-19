Student found in serious condition at UFMG comes out of coma

Juliana is coming off the sedation and still cannot communicate (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

The 21-year-old chemistry student who was found in serious condition at UFMG last Thursday (7/14) came out of a coma. She was hospitalized at Vila da Serra Hospital, in Nova Lima, in Grande BH. Juliana Vieira still cannot communicate and is waking up with the withdrawal of sedation.

Read: UFMG authorizes access to cameras for the family of a student who is in a coma

Also this Tuesday (7/19), family members of the young woman are going to the university to talk to employees and representatives. The objective will have access to more information about the case. The causes of what may have happened to the student are still unknown.

On Monday (7/18), the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) contacted the young woman’s family to authorize access to security camera footage near the place where she was found, at 10:05 pm.

understand the case

The chemistry student was in a bar opposite UFMG and left her friends at 9:40 pm to look for water. After missing 25 minutes, she was found unable to speak by a female student. Seeing Juliana having seizures, the student decided to call SAMU.

The possible causes of the coma remain unknown, and the hypothesis that she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs was ruled out by laboratory tests.

With a report published on social networks, friends and family appeal to people who have seen or talked to her during the period of disappearance to get in touch to help with the diagnosis, which is still unknown. Two telephone numbers were made available for direct contact:

Cristiane Rodrigues (stepmother) – 31 99689-2268

Ronan (father) – 31 99976-6744

UFMG publishes grade

The University has commented on the case, saying that it “regrets the accident that occurred with the student” and that it is “at the disposal of the family”.

Check out the full note:

“The Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) regrets the accident that occurred with the student Juliana Vieira Ferreira Ribeiro, last Thursday, July 14. At around 10:15 pm, the University Security Division was called and monitored the arrival and assistance provided by the team of first responders from Samu. Since then, UFMG has made itself available to the family, providing them with information and offering the necessary support.”