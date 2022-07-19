Tati Zaqui shows skill in bed and decides to provoke with controversial video: “Balanced everything”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/VWSaIm9HS1o/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/VWSaIm9HS1o/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/VWSaIm9HS1o/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/VWSaIm9HS1o” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Who can do the same? Tati Zaqui decided to challenge the followers this Sunday (17) after publishing a super controversial video where he showed all his skill with an impressive swing. The funkeira left the crowd shocked and, of course, caused it with the record.

In bed, the singer improvised with a breathtaking choreography and showed all her maddening roll. The muse took the opportunity to show all her good shape, warming up the colder weather for the 13 million followers on her Instagram profile.

“How absurd, it shook everything”, joked the funkeira in the caption. In addition, Tati collected praise, as usual. “I’m not well after this video”, fired a follower, shocked by the muse’s performance. “That way I won’t sleep”, joked another follower. “No words for this video,” reacted a third. Watch:

Tati Zaqui opens up about controversial OnlyFans content

She knows she won! Recently, Tati Zaqui was one of the names that entered the world of selling content through the OnlyFans platform. The funkeira opened the game about the creativity she needs to have when creating costumes for her new photo shoots and revealed where the idea came from.

“The world is becoming a place where we can expose ourselves the way we want, and I’ve always been that way. I believe that we should be who we really are and show ourselves as we want, my audience identifies a lot with that”, said the singer.

The funkeira also guaranteed that the idea did not come out of nowhere: “I studied together with the company that manages my career, dMusic, to enter the platform. We did a lot of planning for the launch, as well as the content we present. In the end, we saw that it worked out very well.”

