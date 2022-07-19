The drama of Ukrainian parents to rescue adopted children from a city destroyed by Russia

  • Nina Nazarova and Kateryna Khinkulova
  • BBC

Olga is reunited with her children after the family was torn apart by the war
Olga is reunited with her children after the family was torn apart by the war

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the outbreak of war caused the separation of a family with six of their adopted children. And, hearing about some cases of forced adoptions in Russia, parents feared they would never see them again.

Shortly after the Russian offensive began at the end of February, Olga Lopatkina was seized by a feeling of panic – she immediately thought of her six adopted children who were on a trip to the coast in Mariupol, 100 km from home.

They were at a summer camp by the sea. The war broke out, and the way to the seaside town became extremely dangerous, due to intense bombing.

Olga was faced with a horrible choice: ask her husband Denis to risk everything to try to rescue them from there or leave the children in Mariupol. At that point in the war, the city still seemed relatively safe.

