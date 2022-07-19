“There’s no one to help us”; after starring in a scandal scene, Marilene Saade intends to move

Marilene Saadewife of Stênio Garciawas one of the interviewees, along with her husband, from program “General balance”gives broadcaster Record TV this Monday (18), and during the chat he told about his plans for the future: the couple intends to leave the residence in which they live for security reasons.

Is that they think about the possibility of need help and have no one to helpthat’s why, Marilene Saade found the solution: moving with her husband to her brother’s house, in Copacabana, south zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, where she would be closest to the family to help them in any eventuality.

“He’s 90 years old, he might get sick. I’m 54, I might get sick. Really, here, after 5 o’clock [da tarde], there is no one to help us. In an hour, if he faints, if I faint, if I fall or if he falls…”said Marilene the journalist Fabiola Reipertin the board “The Poison Hour”during the program General balance.

health explained that this would be a way of the couple take carewhy there would be witnesses that she does not mistreat her husbandfurthermore gave details of his plans: “I think we have to go to Copacabana and then [para] an apartment that belongs to my brother. And then my brother wants to buy an apartment a little bigger than the one he already has, with five suites, so we can live together.”added Marilene.