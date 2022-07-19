These are the first interior photos of Embraer’s urban electric vehicle





farnborough – On the morning of this Sunday, July 17, Eve (a company of the Embraer group) presented to the press, for the first time, what its electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) will look like inside. The presentation took place within the framework of the largest commercial aviation event in the world, which takes place in the United Kingdom and in which AEROIN participates.

Until then, the interior of the aircraft had been disclosed only in computer graphics concepts and to a select group of customers in early July.

From the model presented today, whose photos are below, we can see a comfortable interior with four seats and panoramic view windows for passengers, combined with a modern cockpit, with a main monitor and a joystickwhere the machine pilot will take the equipment through the skies of some of the most populous cities in the world in the future.





“We are thrilled to be back at the Farnborough International Airshow and welcome our customers to experience Embraer’s commercial and military aircraft up close, as well as Eve’s eVTOL passenger cabin, displayed for the first time.”said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO, when he announced the exhibition of the model at the British event.

“This mock-up brilliantly embodies the cabin concept we’ve co-created with potential users for years. We recently received feedback from our advisory board and will now be able to share it with other stakeholders at the Farnborough Airshow. Our solutions were designed considering essential market needs, such as accessibility, safety, sustainability and ticket price. It is always gratifying when we reach this stage of the program,” said Flavia Ciaccia, Eve’s Vice President of User Experience.

As part of product development, the Company also introduced the current vehicle design that uses conventional wing and tail instead of the canard from the previous configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability, as well as safety and reliability in a simple and intuitive lift and cruise design (Lift plus Cruisein English).

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions was launched in 2020 as an independent company dedicated to developing the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem around the world, including creating an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, a comprehensive support network and associated services and the creation of urban air traffic management solutions.

Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its common shares and public bonds are traded under the tickers “EVEX” and “EVEXW”.

Photo: Embraer



