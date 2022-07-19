Thinking about the World Cup, Betfair calculates chances of Gabigol being called up to the Brazilian National Team

The season preceding a World Cup is crucial for a football player’s career. Representing your country in the biggest sporting tournament in the world is a privilege for few. Even so, the best athletes from each nation try to maintain their high level until the date of the event. After the number of squads was increased by FIFA, the coach Tite got a flea behind his ear.

So far, the coach has called 27 athletes for the last games in Brazil. As much as some positions are already defined in the teacher’s mind, there is still room for novelties. The offensive sector, for example, has passed many tests. The team’s number 9 shirt was recently used by Matheus Cunha, Richarlison and even Gabriel Jesus. For the World Cup at the end of the year, the fans ask for the presence of a striker from the Brasileirão.

The dispute, at least among football fans, is between Hulk and gabigol. The Flamengo player has been standing out as one of the country’s top scorers in recent years. In 2019, the striker lived the recent heyday of the Club, champion of Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship. In addition to being elected king of america that year, Gabriel still beat Zico’s mark in 2022, as the top scorer of Rubro-Negro in continental competition. In the current season, Mengão’s number 9 already scores 41 matches, 22 goals and 2 assists.

According to betfairGabriel owns 40% chance of being called up to the World Cup, recording an odd of 2.5. The bookmaker takes into account, among other requirements, the athlete’s numbers in 2022 and the chances he had with coach Tite. Despite having only been mentioned once in the last calls, Gabigol was the Brasileirão striker who played the most in the Canarinho team.