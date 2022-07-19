Thinking of traveling? Find out how Smiles can help you

You too just think about traveling? Whether to enjoy a beach or enjoy a chill on the mountain? In this article, we will show you how to smiles offers a complete platform to help you at all stages of your travel! 🏖

☞ jump to…

Subscribe to the Smiles Club

To begin with, let’s talk about Clube Smiles, a subscription plan offered by Smiles, which allows participants to maximize the accumulation of miles in its program. Through a subscription, which can be monthly or yearly, you will receive an amount in miles in your account every month, according to the plan you choose. By being part of the club, you have several other benefits, such as exclusive/differentiated promotions, redemptions with special conditions and longer validity of miles.

Differentiated Promotions

Smiles has carried out several promotions that offer different conditions for those who subscribe to the club, where it is possible to receive a greater benefit than other participants. See an example of the bonus transfer promotion from Livelo to Smiles that took place last month:

Exclusive Promotions

In addition, there are promotions that are exclusive to Clube Smiles subscribers and Diamond customers. See examples of airline ticket redemptions with up to 25% off:

Redemptions with special conditions

In addition to the accumulation possibilities, Smiles also offers its Club members special conditions for redeeming tickets, hotels, products at Shopping Smiles and more.

Often, when searching for a ticket on Smiles, you will come across the situation below, in which lower prices are only offered to club members:

In other words, becoming a member of the Smiles Club will bring you several benefits and, without a doubt, will bring you even closer to the trip you want so much!

Redeem an air ticket

After subscribing to the Club to guarantee the best benefits, you will be able to redeem the ticket to the destination you want so much. At Smiles, you have several partner airlines to redeem tickets and travel to more than 1,600 destinations in 160 countries.

See below an example of a round-trip rescue between Santiago and São Paulo for incredible 10,100 miles the stretch:

book a hotel

With the ticket purchased, the next step is to go in search of accommodation! When booking a hotel directly with Smiles, you can pay as follows:

Pay in cash/credit card and earn miles;

Pay directly with your miles.

We did a simulation for credit card payment at a 5 star hotel in Santiago, the Solace Hotel, located in the Providencia neighborhood. It offers free breakfast, a rooftop pool, and rooms with a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with free toiletries. Some rooms have a seating area and views of the city.

See the simulation details below:

Hotel: Solace Hotel Santiago

Price: BRL 666 per night

Guests: two adults

Accumulation for Clube Smiles customers: 1,050 miles

Accumulation for Smiles customers: 850 miles

rent a car

Within the program, you can also rent a car to make your trip more practical and comfortable according to your needs. We performed a simulation for Clube Smiles customers of a rental in Santiago, Chile. See the details:

Lessor: Locate

Price: BRL 593.91 per day

Accumulation for Clube Smiles customers: 4,157 miles

Buy tickets for tours

Do you like entertainment during your trip? Know that you can also book several tours and tickets to enjoy at your destination (or even your hometown!). We separate an example of a show with the theme “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” in Sao Paulo.

Note that there are also two payment options: cash or miles. This can be an excellent option to use those miles that are close to expiry and you do not intend to use them to redeem tickets or some other service.

Buy travel items at Shopping Smiles

There’s no point in traveling if you’re not well prepared, right? So be sure to also access Shopping Smiles, which offers the possibility of purchasing thousands of items, including a travel bag, for example. As with car rental, hotel reservations and ticket purchases, you can pay cash to earn miles or use your miles to redeem the product. See the example below:

Other Smiles products

Remembering that Smiles still has several other products that can help you on your trip and also in your daily life! We have listed some of them below:

In addition, you can apply for the GOL Smiles Card and enjoy even more benefits, such as accumulation of up to 4 points per dollar spent, miles qualifying for category upgrades, among many others.

Smiles Orange Week is coming

Soon Smiles will start Orange Weeka special week with several promotions to help you finally get your plans off the ground and make the trip of your dreams come true!

But don’t think you’ll have to wait for it to start, because the Here comes the Orange Week is now on the air, with several offers for the program’s customers!

To check out all the offers from Here comes the Orange Week from Smiles, click here