“This completely changes”, says deputy supporter of Izolda about Ivo Gomes

Federal deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT), enthusiastic about governor Izolda Cela’s pre-candidacy for reelection, believes that the demonstration by the mayor of Sobral Ivo Gomes (PDT) in favor of her changes the scenario for the meeting this Monday afternoon, 18, in the pedestrian state directory. The meeting will take an indication of candidacy to the State Government, to be made official at the convention scheduled for next Sunday, 24.

Ivo took a stand in favor of Izolda and said that his brother, Senator Cid Gomes (PDT), thinks the same way. The statement was given to Northeast diary. In Idilvan’s assessment, the scenario changes with this speech. He explains why.

“At the last meeting, Ciro (Gomes) present and André Figueiredo, the most heard speech, almost unanimously, was the following: ‘Cid is our leader, we want him to participate’. His brother comes to say that he and brother support Izolda, that changes completely.”

Idilvan adds: “If Cid is our leader, that’s his position.”

Cid Gomes is away from political articulations in Ceará, which has made allies uncomfortable. The state president of the PDT, André Figueiredo, said that Cid asked Ciro to represent him in the definition process. Last Friday, Ivo went to meet Cid. After that, he made demonstrations on social media. On Saturday, he recalled the 2016 episode of confrontation with the then president of the Municipal Court of Auditors, Domingos Filho (PSD), today most quoted to be vice on the ticket. On Sunday, he wrote that the relationship between Cid, Camilo and Izolda remains the same as before.

“The proximity of decisions naturally raises tensions and produces all kinds of rumors. One of them is that our senator Cid would be absent from the selection process due to a false conflict with the former governor and our future senator Camilo Santana and/or with Governor Izolda Cela. I clarify that the relationship between them remains the same. As usual! Anything that is said to the contrary is an attempt at intrigue”, published Ivo.

