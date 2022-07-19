Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian group calls for boycott of film

American Christian group One Million Moms urged its followers to boycott Thor: Love and Thunder because of what they defined as “Explicit LGBTQIA+ content” in the movie. The information is from IndieWire.

The One Million Moms text cites several scenes from the film as the reason for the boycott, including the character Korg (Taika Waititi) mentioning that he has two parents and “having sex with your hands” with a male alien – as Korg explains, this is how their species reproduces, holding hands in front of a lava pit.

The boycott request also mentions that the “bisexual goddess” Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) kisses the hand of one of Zeus’s subjects (Russell Crowe) to demonstrate your interest in it; and that one character, Axl (Kieron L. Dyer) insists on being called by this name, which the group considers “gender neutral“, instead of your given name.

One Million Moms’ last objection is curious: “The gay romantic tension between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is apparent and treated as a joke throughout the film“.

An arm of the American Family Association (AFA), a conservative Christian group that campaigns against LGBTQIA+ rights, pornography and abortion, One Million Moms is habitu of media boycott attempts – among its recent targets are other Disney films such as Toy Story 4 and Beauty and the Beastby including characters queer in their plots.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already showing in Brazilian cinemas.

