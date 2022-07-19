Tiago Ramos tattoos the name of Neymar’s mother, his ex-girlfriend

The model Tiago Ramos made an unexpected decision that surprised netizens. He, who was once the boyfriend of Neymar’s mother, Nadine, tattooed her name last Saturday (16). A video that circulated on the internet shows the boy performing the procedure. The two had a troubled relationship and their romance came to an end in 2020.

The record was released on the model’s tattoo artist’s social media. In the images, you can see Tiago laughing moments before getting the tattoo. Now, your ex-partner’s name is immortalized on your skin, at the height of your rib. About two months ago, there were rumors that Nadine was in a relationship with bodybuilder Rafael Talamask.

At the time, Tiago published comments on social media stating that there is no resentment with his ex. “Never! It’s crazy… I want her to be very happy and I hope she got a person who deserves her, right. May she be very happy and God bless,” he replied when asked by a follower.

Tiago and Nadine’s relationship ended during a trip to Cancún. After the breakup of the relationship, Nadine returned to Brazil and Tiago remained. During the novel, they had many fights. In one of the controversies, Neymar would have sent an audio with cursing to his ex-stepfather.