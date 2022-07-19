Tralli for JH with plane crash and shows scary images

César Tralli went to the JH screen to talk about the rollover of a plane during the moment of landing

During the last edition of Newspaper Todaywhich aired this Monday, 18, on Globe, César Tralli paralyzed the evening news to talk about a serious accident with a plane. The presenter rushed to the studio’s big screen and showed the images to the audience.

According to the journalist, the accident with the aircraft happened in Somalia, a country on the African continent, but the images quickly caught the attention of the whole world, as the large plane was literally upside down on the landing strip.

“Look at this, a plane was upside down at the airport in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Follow with me”, began the anchor, manipulating JH’s screen. “This plane, he left the city of Baidoa, for a domestic flight and flipped when landing”, narrated César Tralli.

In the sequence, while Globo showed the frightening images of the fire caused by the rollover of the aircraft, Tralli announced that, luckily, all 36 passengers survived the accident.

“According to the country’s state media, all the people on board were rescued alive. There were 36 passengers and crew who managed to get out of the aircraft before it caught fire. This plane belongs to the company Jubba Airways, which says it still has no information on what caused this accident.“, concluded the anchor, heading for the final minutes of Jornal Hoje.

César Tralli peita Globo, exposes change and journalist’s trip to JN is confirmed: “From Monday” César Tralli for JH, gives news about Globo itself and exposes what happens behind the scenes: “A pact” César Tralli hastily enters Globo, announces plane crash and confirms tragedy: “They died”

Video: A Jubba Airways domestic flight from Baidoa to Mogadishu crashes outside Mogadishu International Airport, #Somalia on Monday morning. All 33 passengers and crew luckily survived, as per airport officials. (Video @SONNALIVE ). pic.twitter.com/dZHWmpCyo2 — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) July 18, 2022