A transgender woman detained in a women’s prison in New Jersey, in the United States, impregnated two other inmates, prompting authorities to transfer her to another facility, a report revealed last Saturday (16).

Demi Minor, 27, is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter and was transferred from Edna Mahan Women’s Prison to Garden State Juvenile Prison, a young adult prison in Burlington County, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections. New Jersey.

The website “Justice 4 Demi” published on July 15 that the inmate complains of being in a men’s prison and that she is at risk of suicide. “Young prisoners are immature and just plain ignorant of a person like me,” Minor said. “They call me ‘he’. They haven’t treated me like that, as a man, in years.”

In 2021, New Jersey enacted a policy to allow prisoners to be housed according to their gender identity. Demi’s transfer came, according to authorities, after she became pregnant “two other inmates through consensual sexual intercourse”.