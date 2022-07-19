Turnaround could make the minimum wage exceed R$ 1,300 in 2023

The minimum wage can reach R$ 1,302.00, according to the new inflation estimate released by the Ministry of Economy.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Tuesday (12), the National Congress approved the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2023, which provides for the minimum wage at R$ 1,294.00. However, this value is already outdated and could reach R$ 1,302.00, according to the new inflation estimate released by the Ministry of Economy on Thursday (14).

The change is due to the fact that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures inflation for families with an income of up to five minimum wages, is expected to stand at 7.41% in 2022, according to projections from the government. The index is used as a basis for calculating the readjustment of the national floor.

Therefore, the amount of R$ 1,294.00, approved by the LDO, was thought considering the previous forecast for the INPC, of ​​6.7%.

Readjustment in benefits

Thus, with the minimum wage in the amount of R$ 1,302.00, the value of pensions will also change. Therefore, the insured of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receives the national base today (R$ 1,212.00), will receive R$ 1,302.00 in 2023. The social security ceiling, on the other hand, will go from the current R$ 7,087 .22 to BRL 7,612.38.

Inflation

Although the forecast for the minimum wage has already been made by the government this year, the exact readjustment of the values ​​will only be determined in January 2023, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will disclose the 2022 inflation.

In summary, since 2020, the minimum wage has been readjusted based only on the inflation of the previous year, as estimated by the INPC. So there is no real increase. Therefore, the purchasing power of those who receive the minimum wage remains the same. Yields increase, but prices have also increased.

Before, the policy of readjusting the national floor took into account the inflation of the previous year plus the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of two years before.

However, last year, the government gave a readjustment smaller than inflation. The calculation applied was 5.26%. However, the INPC closed 2020 at 5.45%.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com