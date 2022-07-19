Twitter accuses Musk of trying to delay the purchase of the social network and asks that the trial not be postponed | Technology

Twitter on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to “slow down” the company’s process to keep the $44 billion purchase of the social network and asked for a judgment in September to ensure the deal’s funding remains in place.according to a court, the Reuters news agency pointed out.

“Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of doubt created by Musk,” the company wrote. “No public company of this size and scale has ever had to endure these uncertainties.”

Twitter accused Musk of using delay tactics to harm the company in the court of public opinionsaid the American newspaper CNBC.

“The earliest possible date for the trial is imperative,” said the social network’s lawyers. “This very public dispute damages Twitter every day that Musk violates. Musk amplifies that damage by using the company’s own platform as a megaphone to belittle it.”

Twitter sued Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share.

The company said that if Musk is forced to close the deal, it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk’s proposal to hold the trial in February.

Twitter filed the lawsuit against Musk last Tuesday (12), four days after the billionaire announced he was backing out of the deal. He alleges that the company violated the terms by not responding to requests for information about fake or spam accounts.

The social network says fake profiles make up less than 5% of its base of 229 million users, but Musk says his partial analysis of data provided by the company shows the number is higher.

On Monday (11), the company declared that it had not violated any of its obligations.

Musk’s departure from the business came three months after he reached an agreement with Twitter’s board of directors. Before the purchase offer, he had already acquired 9% of the shares of the social network.