UFMG authorizes access to cameras for the family of a student who is in a coma – Gerais

UFMG authorizes access to cameras for the family of a student who is in a coma

Juliana Vieira
Juliana Vieira, a UFMG student, was found in serious condition on the Pampulha campus (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) contacted the family of chemistry student Juliana Vieira, who is in a coma, to authorize access to surveillance cameras at the place where the young woman was found, at 10:05 pm last Thursday. (7/14), on the Pampulha campus.

At 9:40 pm on Thursday, the 21-year-old girl was in a bar opposite the institution and walked away from her friends to get water, according to information from colleagues and family members. A student found the young woman unable to speak and having seizures and called Samu to help.

Two telephone numbers were made available so that people who have any information about what happened can report the family.

  • Cristiane (stepmother) – 31 99689-2268
  • Ronan (father) – 31 99976-6744

Initially, Juliana was admitted to Hospital Joo XXIII but, as she has not yet been diagnosed, she must be transferred to Hospital Vila da Serra, in neighboring Nova Lima.

UFMG publishes grade

In a statement, UFMG regretted the accident. The university reported that, at 10:15 pm, the University Security Division was called and monitored the arrival and assistance provided by the Samu rescue team.

“Since then, UFMG has made itself available to the family, providing them with information and offering the necessary support”, concludes the note.

