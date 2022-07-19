UK will have hottest day in history on Monday

The temperature is forecast to reach a record 40º C; British government has already activated a national emergency alert

Pixabay/Kai Pilger

Temperatures are expected to reach 40º C in the UK; several European countries face a heat wave



THE Great Britain braced for the hottest day on record on Monday, with temperatures predicted to hit a record 40 degrees Celsius, forcing railway companies to cancel services and authorities to put more ambulances on standby. Much of the Europe is in the grip of a heat wave which has seen temperatures reach 40°C in some regions, fueling raging forest fires in the interior of Portugal, Spain and France.

The British Government has activated a “national emergency” alert in the face of forecasts that temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will exceed the record 38.7ºC recorded at the Botanical Garden of the University of Cambridge in 2019. “We have 48 difficult hours ahead of us,” the minister in charge of government coordination, Kit Malthouse, told the BBC. The London Underground network has imposed temporary speed restrictions for Monday and Tuesday, meaning it will run on reduced service and longer journeys than usual. Travelers are invited to travel only if essential.