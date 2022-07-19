Ukrainian Antonov today issued a letter to participants at the Farnborough Airshow; see what it says

Antonov AN-124 – Image: Vitorinostudio / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Antonov Campany, the Ukrainian manufacturer and operator of the world’s largest commercial cargo planes, including the now-destroyed giant Antonov AN-225 Mriya, issued a letter this Monday, July 18, in light of the start of the Farnborough International Airshow and his absence from the event.

Follow below, in full, the translation of the content presented by the company.

“Today, 18th July 2022, the Farnborough International Airshow, one of the biggest aerospace fairs, started. ANTONOV Comapny sends a letter to the organizers and participants of the Airshow:

For many years our company has been among the permanent participants of the glorious Farnborough International Airshow, one of the most well-known and influential events in the aerospace world, site of important meetings and negotiations, signing agreements with the aim of developing and strengthening international cooperation and improving the industry. global aviation.

This year, the ANTONOV Company does not participate in the Farnborough fair because of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. Russian troops brought much terrible destruction and suffering to the Ukrainian people. His actions affected the ANTONOV company and other companies in the Ukrainian aviation field well.





In particular, the AN-225 Mriya, the largest cargo plane in the world, some other Antonov planes and the infrastructure of the flight test base were destroyed. But no one is able to destroy our aspiration to create and fly!

Despite this, the ANTONOV Company still exists and has proposals to remain in the world aeronautical industry. We thank you for the great support of our partners, friends from different countries! We are sure that after Ukraine’s victory in the current bloody war, the world as a whole, our country and the ANTONOV company will enter a new stage of progressive development and human achievements!

Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine and ANTONOV in this difficult time! Let’s win together! I wish you peace, health and successful work in the name of peaceful skies and the happy future of our planes!“

