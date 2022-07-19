Under criticism, Lisca leaves Leão and settles with Santos

Coach leaves Rubro-Negro after 4 games and a total turn of the mood. Received with open arms, he left under the revolt of the leonine crowd

Lisca’s time at Sport has come to an end. Announced on the 27th of June, the coach accepted a proposal to coach Santos and agreed to leave Leão. Now Rubro-Negro is looking for a new coach for the season’s sequel.

In contact with ESPN, the now former Sport coach said he talked to Andrés Rueda, Santos’ president, and Newton Drummond, the club’s football executive, about taking over the São Paulo team. “I said I wanted to work there,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in the middle of the game, the crowd turned against me. But I respect the Sport fans a lot and I will respect this demonstration they had, practically resigning from the club. Today I was practically fired by the Sport fans”, said the coach, at the press conference, after the draw against Vila Nova.

Now the Leão board goes after the 4th coach of the club for the season. Before Lisca, Gustavo Florentín and Gilmar Dal Pozzo were in the technical area. Lisca arrived in the arms of the crowd, as his name was almost unanimous. But he leaves under revolt of the red-blacks.

Contradictions in the interviews

In a press conference after the 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, Lisca contradicted himself at times. This started when he was asked by the report of the SportTVbefore the start of the game, where he said that he would talk about the subject of the proposal only at the press conference.

There, when he was asked, he said he was not aware of a proposal and that nothing had come to him. Although he stated that he would continue as coach of Sport in his first response, shortly afterwards he said that he had not guaranteed his permanence.

“I guarantee nothing. You are putting words in my mouth then,” she told a reporter at the press conference. Another point that drew attention was that he said that the crowd practically “fired” him on the field, for the reaction with cursing him.

Lisca’s brief history in Sport

Lisca was hired by Sport just 3 weeks ago. In this period, he commanded Leão in 4 games of Série B. He had a victory (against Londrina, in his debut in Ilha do Retiro) and 3 draws (Vasco, Operário-PR and Vila Nova). In total, the Rubro-Negro 2 goals scored and no goals conceded.

In the short time he had in charge of Leão, Lisca managed to generate an evolution in the team. Even with the problems in the offensive sector, Leão created more plays and also maintained his solid defense.