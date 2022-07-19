Understand if heat wave that hits Europe can reach Brazil

Fires affect parts of Portugal, Spain, France and England (photo: THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP)

Less than a month after the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, several countries in Europe are suffering from an extreme heat wave. The hot air mass got stronger over the weekend and threatens to spread to other areas, however, according to experts, Brazil is not one of them. that is, they are parallel to the Earth’s latitude lines. “It is practically impossible for a wave that acts in the northern hemisphere to reach the southern hemisphere. The heat wave from Europe has no direct consequences for Brazil”, explains meteorologist Anete Fernandes, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

She points out that, although higher temperatures are expected in the summer, in the case of Brazil and, especially in Minas Gerais, heat waves are observed in late winter and early spring. “The highest temperatures are expected at the end of September and beginning of October, precisely because we have been without rain for a long time”, she points out.

Although there are no direct consequences for Brazil, the increasingly early heat wave in Europe raises the alarm for climate change in the world. According to scientists, extreme heat would be a result of the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Heat wave

Two years ago, a study carried out by the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s national meteorological service, estimated that, in 2050, summer temperatures would reach 40ºC, but the thermometers indicate that this forecast was already on this Tuesday (19/07). can be confirmed.

The one who observed the similarity was Columbia University atmospheric scientist Simon Lee. “In 2020, the Met Office produced a hypothetical weather forecast for July 23, 2050 based on UK climate projections. Today, the forecast for Tuesday is surprisingly nearly identical for much of the country,” Simon wrote in his account. from Twitter last Friday (15/07).

In 2020, the @metoffice produced a hypothetical weather forecast for 23 July 2050 based on UK climate projections. Today, the forecast for Tuesday is shockingly almost identical for large parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/U5hQhZwoTi %u2014 Dr Simon Lee (@SimonLeeWx) July 15, 2022

This phenomenon, which began as a heat wave associated with a high pressure system called the Aorean anticyclone, has been intensifying since last Tuesday (07/12). “When there is a heat wave like this, there is an atmospheric blocking condition. There is an area of ​​high pressure acting, this prevents the formation of clouds and, therefore, there is a massive incidence of solar radiation”, explains meteorologist Anete.

The tendency is for the situation to worsen in the coming months, with no forecast of rain in Europe. The high temperatures in the last week have already caused at least 1,000 deaths, according to Spanish and Portuguese health bodies, and continue to cause massive forest fires.

health risks

The heat faced by Europeans in recent days is synonymous with discomfort and can compromise health, mainly because of the risk of hyperthermia. The functioning of the body suffers interference, and there may be drops in pressure, variation in heart rate, excessive sweating, swelling, poor digestion and exacerbated thirst.

Furthermore, one clinical picture can lead to another. what happens with the drop in blood pressure, for example, which can trigger cardiac arrhythmia, fainting and also headaches. The same occurs with sweating and unregulated eating, which can result in dehydration and, in the future, kidney stones.