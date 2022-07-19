Understand the electoral dispute in Ceará after PDT defines Roberto Cláudio as pre-candidate – PontoPoder

After choosing former mayor Roberto Cláudio to run for State Government, the PDT will focus on restructuring the group’s unity for the electoral dispute. In addition to maintaining allies such as the PSD and PSB, the pedetista group will have the mission of attracting former governor Camilo Santana (PT) who acted as the main organizer of the reelection of governor Izolda Cela (PDT).

“Our first task now is to celebrate and build our internal unity, after that we also humbly seek all our allies that make up our alliance today, seek out former governor Camilo Santana, seek everyone to talk and maintain the alliance as long as possible. as wide as possible”, said the former mayor of Fortaleza shortly after he left the PDT headquarters.

What makes this rapprochement with the former governor difficult is the PT’s resistance to the pedetista’s pre-candidacy. The Workers’ Party has already announced that it will meet with the PV, PCdoB, PP and MDB this Tuesday (19) to define the course of the group.

The expectation that this party front will remain allied with the PDT is almost nil, according to statements made by the leaders themselves in recent months.

Also in April of this year, federal deputy José Guimarães (PT) had already expressed the party’s preference. “We are not imposing anything, but our preference is for Izolda Cela,” he wrote on social media.

Soon after the PDT announced the name of Roberto Cláudio as a pre-candidate, former mayor Luizianne Lins (PT) declared that “it was a clear demonstration that the PDT did not want the PT’s support”.

In May, state deputy Zezinho Albuquerque (PP) asked for support for the governor’s reelection.

“I started to see what the Izolda management would be like. I watched, walked around the countryside and talked. (…) This project has to go on. Do you have corrections to be made? declared.

Roberto Cláudio’s opponent, former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) has already made it clear that he would not support the pedestrian’s name for the election to the Palácio do Abolição.

right opposition

Nominated as a pre-candidate for the State Government since last year, Captain Wagner (UB) has traveled to Ceará to try to gather regional leaders in support of the group he led in União Brasil.

The Solidarity, Avante, PTB and Pros parties have already announced that they will be on the right-wing opposition platform in the election campaign. Wagner still maintains conversations with PP, MDB and PSD in search of agreement.

The main focus, however, is the PL, by President Jair Bolsonaro. This Sunday (17), the state president of the acronym, Acilon Gonçalves, conditioned the support of the legend to the pre-candidate if the deputy strengthens the campaign for presidential reelection.

“I have always positioned myself in defense of my own candidacy and I am still defending it. However, I have always said that the PL’s national executive and President Bolsonaro today, and today more than yesterday, have a tendency for the PL to support Captain “, Acilon pointed out.

State deputy André Fernandes (PL), one of the parliamentarians close to President Bolsonaro, said he is awaiting a decision by the PL on the matter.

“Regardless of the decision that the PL makes, it has to be fast. I will follow my two presidents: Jair Bolsonaro and Acilon Gonçalves”, said the parliamentarian.

Fortaleza councilor Carmelo Neto (PL), in turn, said that Bolsonaro’s speech reflects the will of the president and most of his supporters in Ceará, which is to support Captain for the government.

PT’s own candidacy?

According to federal deputy José Guimarães, the next steps, after choosing the PDT, will be to bring together allied parties to discuss the future.

In the PT, the thesis of own candidacy gains strength, since the possibility was already ventilated internally from this scenario with Roberto Cláudio starring in the governing ticket.

“We are going to talk to the MDB, from Eunício, to the PP, from Zezinho Albuquerque, with the PV, with the PCdoB, tomorrow night (Tuesday, 19). our paths in Ceará and our platform”, said the leader.

To Northeast diaryfederal deputy Luizianne Lins also said she expected the party to launch its own candidacy.

“In a large part of the PT’s manifestation, it was very clear that, being the name Roberto Cláudio, the PT was going to seek its own space and I believe that it is”, said the parliamentarian.

Names such as José Airton, Luizianne Lins, Fernando Santana and José Guimarães came to be ventilated for the undertaking. Qualitative and quantitative research were contracted by the legend.

left opposition

Psol launched Adelita Monteiro’s pre-candidacy for Palácio do Abolição. The party in Ceará will take the stage for former president Lula in the presidential campaign.

On the 12th of this month, the pre-candidate met with former governor Camilo Santana to discuss “the political scenario in Ceará and Brazil”.

I was meeting yesterday with the pre-candidate for the State Government by the PSOL, @AdelitaMonteiro. We talked about the political scenario in Ceará and Brazil. Dialogue, with respect and transparency, is always very important. pic.twitter.com/LsOutQkEHy — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) July 12, 2022

Still in the left field, the Popular Unity party launched the name of Serley Leal to run for government. The party opposes the left-wing group currently led by the Ferreira Gomes brothers.

*Reporter Felipe Azevedo collaborated.