Unidos de Padre Miguel cancels the plot ‘Ave Maria Olorum – A corte da Boa Morte’

In an open letter, the direction of Unidos de Padre Miguel announced the cancellation of the theme “Ave Maria Olorum – A Corte da Boa Morte” for Carnival 2023. .

“We reiterate our intention and the seriousness of our work, in respect of the brotherhood and because we understand that it would not make sense to continue with the project without his “blessing”, the board of Unidos de Padre Miguel chose to cancel the plot Ave Maria Olorum – The court of the Good Death,” the UPM reported on social media.

In recent days, the Irmandade da Boa Morte released a letter informing that it had been taken by surprise with the plot and that because it had no contact with the samba school, it did not accept the tribute. “We do not know how our story will be told if we are asked nothing, and without proper protection of our traditions there is no possibility of consent. We express our reasons and decision, guided by the spiritual and ancestral strength that maintains us, of not accepting to appear as the theme of the samba school theme at carnival, despite the great tribute, because we are a religious brotherhood”.

In the open letter, Unidos de Padre Miguel explains that it would be important to strengthen cultural ties, but that the plot would not be biographical or specifically about the brotherhood. “It is important to make it clear that, on the proposed plot, the black brotherhoods were part of the narrative context of the theme, where we would resume the ancestral matriarchy, enhancing and exalting the ex-enslaved black women who ascended socially, inserted the black in Bahian society and assimilated the millenary African practices to Brazilian religiosity”.