Urach’s Son Says He Almost Died After Neglecting Her Religious Fanaticism

the influencer Arthur Urach decided to expose on social networks the reason for his breakup with his mother, Andressa Urach.

This Monday (18), he published a long video in which he gives his version of the story and said he was very nervous.

“So guys I’m trying to make this video for the 20th time because I’m really nervous about having to bring it up, when I posted the video my mom made me delete it about threatening to sue me but right after that she posted a live defaming me, Brenda [namorada do jovem] and her family for supporting us, when I asked her to pay for it, she told me to take care of my life, so that’s what I did, I walked away and I took care of my life, I tried to get over it all”, he began.

“But recently I tried to make it right with her But the only thing she was talking about was my mistake and not hers of letting 1 million people see the video and letting me see it as wrong, so it kind of got all messed up and she comes to a recent video saying that she had already talked to me and Brenda which is a lie. This was a fight between me and hers, a fight that was practically me trying to express what I’d always felt my whole life. But once again she put other people who had nothing to do with it, taking the weight of her guilt, and it’s not the first time I’ve tried to express myself and she always says there’s a demon inside me. So this is one of the biggest reasons why I grew up not knowing how to say what I feel. I asked her to make a video apologizing but she. She again told me to mind my own business and said that she had a demon inside me, people’s accusations are affecting my day to day a lot.

I was sick for a week because of this whole situation But she refuses to understand that all the influence she has she used to affect my life and that was one of the reasons I didn’t come to the public to explain my part, she he said he wanted to sue me, that he didn’t want to have me as a son anymore.

I’ll say it once I was like: what kind of mother does that? One day I had a lot of pain in my stomach and I told her, do you know what she did? Did she take me to the hospital? No! She took me to church at 6 am and went to the prison to take care of people as she told me, she left me with the pastors at the church and came back at night, when I was in agony of pain she took me to the hospital and after a few minutes I went because of my situation, my life was at risk, I almost had sepsis (that’s what the doctors said), I had to do a stomach wash if I’m not mistaken, because when the doctors opened it, it burst.

Basically I almost died because of her fanatical faith, then she says I was a priority but preferred going to a church event than taking care of me when I was sick. She throws it in my face that I left her a debt, I’m totally aware of that, but I don’t earn as much as she does and the money I can send I send her every month”.