US pledges US$ 1.18 billion to alleviate hunger in Africa, asks other countries to join | World

US foreign aid chief Samantha Power on Monday pledged $1.18 billion in aid to alleviate hunger in the Horn of Africa and urged other countries, including China, to do more to combat it. the food crisis exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we are facing something even more devastating, as not only do tens of millions of people face such severe hunger, but many of them are at risk of starvation.”

The head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the situation is particularly bad in the so-called Horn of Africa, which comprises Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

That’s because the region is expected to suffer its fifth consecutive drought later this year, something that has not been seen for at least four decades. Announcing a visit to the Horn of Africa this weekend, Power said at least 1,103 children had died from hunger and another seven million were severely malnourished.

The $1.18 billion in US aid would include emergency food, in particular sorghum, a grain used in the region that is more readily available than wheat, as well as a peanut-based supplement for malnourished children and veterinary services for animals. dying.

“Now we need others to do more, before hunger grows, before millions of children find themselves on a razor’s edge,” he said.

The American mentioned the soaring food price since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which shook the international scene, as the country is a major exporter of wheat. Power criticized Russia’s policies, calling them “ominous”, and blamed China, seen by the US as a global competitor, for its trade restrictions on fertilizers and grain “storage”.

While Washington sees India as a potential ally, Power has criticized the country for siding with Russia in imposing bans on wheat exports.

The famine issue in the Horn of Africa has worsened considerably in recent months. According to data made available in June by the United Nations (UN), the number of children in the region facing severe acute malnutrition has increased by more than 15% in the space of five months.