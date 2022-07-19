Vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Tuesday for all audiences – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Tuesday (19) with the application of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses in health units. Since yesterday (18), the 2nd dose of Pfizer Pediatric has been available for children aged 5 to 11 years at the Régis Pacheco Health Unit, located in the city center. The first and second doses of Coronavac are also being applied to children aged 6 to 11 years.





The first and second doses of Coronavac are also being administered to children aged 6 to 11 years at Panorama units, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and Jardim Valéria I and II. In the morning, the vaccine will be available at the Vila Serrana unit. In the Urbis VI and Nestor Guimarães units (Jurema neighborhood), vaccination will be in the afternoon. Adolescents (except those with immunosuppression) who have already received the 2nd dose by March 19 will be able to be vaccinated with the 3rd dose in these same units. Those who have not yet been vaccinated can also be vaccinated at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit, and must be with their parents or guardians.





Adults – Adults aged 50 and over are being vaccinated with the 4th dose, as are healthcare professionals who had the second dose by March 19. Vaccination is taking place in the following units: Nelson Barros, Patagonia, CAE II (São Vicente neighborhood), Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood). In the morning, adults are vaccinated at the Pedrinhas and Vila América units. At Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) and Hugo de Castro (Guarani), the vaccine will be available in the afternoon. Health workers must present a personal document with CPF and a declaration of active employment from the institution where they work, paycheck from the previous month or badge.

Adults who have not yet taken the 3rd dose, but who were vaccinated with the 2nd until March 19, can be vaccinated at the health units Nelson Barros, Patagonia, Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood), from 9 am to 12 pm or from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The morning shift will be at the Nova Cidade, Vila América and Pedrinhas units. At the Hugo de Castro unit (Guarani) it will be in the afternoon.

And those who have not yet been vaccinated or who have a return date for the 2nd dose until July 19 can also be vaccinated.

Janssen – If you were vaccinated with a dose of Janssen until May 19th, you can now take the 1st booster, just like those people received the 1st booster four months ago. The 2nd booster can be from Janssen, Pfizer or Fiocruz immunizers. The second reinforcement with Janssen is available at the Solange Hortélio Unit, in the Urbis II neighborhood, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Priority groups – Pregnant and postpartum women with a return date by July 20 will be able to take the second dose of Pfizer. The third dose is for those who were vaccinated until March 19. Adults and adolescents who are late on their 2nd dose of Pfizer will also be able to get vaccinated from 9 am to 12 pm or from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit.