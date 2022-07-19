Vasco appeals in court to be able to resume approval of the sale of SAF | Vasco



Josh Wander, investor at 777 PartnersRafael Ribeiro/CR Vasco da Gama

Rio – This Monday (18), Vasco da Gama filed an appeal to resume the internal rite of approving the sale of the club’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). The request is already in the system of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, and will soon be distributed. The information is from the “GE” portal.

The reason for Cruzmaltino’s going to court is the injunction given in the first instance, at the request of the Alerj Consumer Rights Commission. The document prevents the club’s powers from calling any meeting regarding the sale of SAF, and forces the board to open contracts with 777 Partners.

Although the sentence of judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves was published last Thursday (14), Vasco only filed the appeal this Monday, as it had to wait for the official notification of the case to arrive. Internally, the club’s legal department is confident that it will be able to reverse the decision in an injunction.

Because of the injunction, the search for reinforcements at the club ends up being difficult. With the transfer window already open, Cruz-Maltino awaits a new investment from 777 Partners in order to reinforce its squad. However, the North American businessmen have already assured that they will only help financially after the approval of the sale of SAF.

In the midst of this great confusion, coach Maurício Souza continues to prepare his squad for the next commitments. On Tuesday (19), Vasco da Gama will face Ituano, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in São Januário, for the 19th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.