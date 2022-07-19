Vasco is punished by FIFA and is prevented from registering new players, including Alex Teixeira

Vasco’s loss for not paying Ricardo Sá Pinto is already tangible. The club was punished by FIFA with the Transfer Ban, a mechanism that prevents an institution from registering new players while the debt charged is not paid. In this case, Alex Teixeira still cannot be registered by Cruz-Maltino.

+ 40 years of the Tragédia do Sarriá: remember historic teams that did not win cups

The amount charged by Ricardo Sá Pinto – and commission – for the three months of wages not received is R$ 1.4 million. The Youtube channel “Attention, Vascaínos” published the information first, and the THROW! confirmed it.

Vasco guarantees to work to try to reverse the punishment applied, and should go to the market to hire in addition to the attacking midfielder presented to the press this Monday. In the case of Alex Teixeira, the time it must take for him to be physically fit could minimize the practical impact of the sanction.

-> Check the table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

To get rid of punishment, in addition to fulfilling the bureaucratic part, paying off the debt is elementary. The transfer window for this second half opened on Monday. Its closing is scheduled for the 15th of August.