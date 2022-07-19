Vasco vs Ituano: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Ituano face each other this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 19th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. It will be the first clash between the teams in history. While the team from Rio tries to increase the advantage to the fifth place, the team from São Paulo seeks to move away from the Z-4.

+ Follow the match in REAL TIME

1 of 5 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

Vice-leader of Serie B, Vasco is eight points behind Sport, the first team outside the G-4, and has the mission of not letting that distance shorten. After the defeat away from home to Sampaio Corrêa, Maurício Souza counts on the return of some players to assert the command of the field in a festive night in São Januário: before the ball spins, the forward Alex Teixeira, reinforcement of the club, will be presented to Vasco, who once again sold out tickets to support the team.

Ituano goes to Rio de Janeiro at its most delicate moment of the season. Seven days after the dismissal of coach Mazola Júnior, Galo de Itu will be led again by assistant Carlos Pimentel, while a new coach is not yet announced. Ituano is in 15th position, with the same 19 points as CSA, the first team inside the relegation zone.

+ See the Serie B table

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Natalia Lara and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino, Sérgio Xavier and Salvio Spinola. O ge follows in Real Time, with videos of the main bids – FOLLOW HERE.

+ Watch Vasco vs Itauano on Premiere. Sign here!

Vasco – Coach: Maurício Souza

To face Ituano, coach Maurício Souza will have the return of two holders to the team: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and midfielder Andrey Santos are available after having served suspension in the last round. Striker Figueiredo was also suspended against Sampaio Corrêa, but it is doubtful: he felt pain in his left calf and will be reassessed before this Tuesday’s match.

There may also be changes on the right side. Gabriel Dias traveled to São Luís, but did not enter the field and remains available after recovering from tendinopathy in his right knee. Getúlio, who had complained of pain in the adductor muscle of his left thigh, remains out of the team, while Palácios trained on Monday after a mild tendinopathy in his left knee.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos (Gabriel Dias), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick (Figueiredo) and Raniel.

3 of 5 Vasco’s likely lineup to face Ituano — Photo: ge Vasco’s likely lineup to face Ituano — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Getúlio are in the medical department.

Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Getúlio are in the medical department. hanging: Anderson Conceição, Zé Gabriel and Matheus Barbosa.

+ Access more news from Vasco

Ituano – Coach: Carlos Pimentel

With no player suspended, Carlos Pimentel will only have one absence for the match against Vasco. Right-back Pacheco will no longer play in 2022, after tearing his knee ligament. For the position, the team can count on Raí Ramos, who was enrolled in the IDB with the opening of the transfer window.

Another novelty that can paint is Bruno Lopes, striker who was top scorer in the A2 Series of Paulista by Oeste, who will strengthen the team this year. Pegorari, who had a bad feeling in the last game, should return this Tuesday. Kaio, who was improvised on the side, should return to the midfield, which may have Gerson Magrão or João Victor, who was in the starting eleven against Londrina.

Possible lineup for Ituano: Pegorari; Raí Ramos, Rafael Pereira, Bernardo and Roberto; Caique, Kaio and Gerson Magrão (Aylon); Gabriel Barros, Neto Berola and Rafael Elias.

4 of 5 Probable lineup of Ituano to face Vasco — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Ituano to face Vasco — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Pacheco (injured).

Pacheco (injured). hanging: Roberto, Gerson Magrão, Lucas Dias, Mário Sérgio, Caique, Aylon and Bernardo.

+ Access more news from Ituano