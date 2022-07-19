Vasco’s lineup: Figueiredo feels his calf and becomes doubtful against Ituano | vasco

Vasco won a last minute problem to face Ituano, at 21:30 this Tuesday, for the last round of the first round of the Series B. Figueiredo, who served a suspension against Sampaio Corrêa, last Saturday, would return to the attack, but turned doubt after feeling a muscle problem in the leg.

– The athlete Figueiredo felt pain in the myotendinous junction of the left calf and did not participate in the training this Monday (18/07). The striker is being evaluated DESP and is a doubt for the game against Ituano (SP) – informed Vasco.

+ Vasco appeals to resume SAF approval rite

1 of 3 Figueiredo becomes doubtful against Sport — Photo: André Durão/ge Figueiredo becomes doubtful against Sport — Photo: André Durão/ge

O ge found that the striker felt pain on Sunday, when he trained with other players who did not travel to Maranhão.

+ Alex Teixeira refused offers: “The only option was Vasco”

+ In his first training session, Alex Teixeira is “baptized”

But Figueiredo’s lineup is not entirely ruled out. The player is focused with the squad and does strengthening work. He will be re-evaluated on Tuesday and, if he is not able to play, Erick will be kept in attack. On the other hand, Maurício Souza will have at his disposal the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and the steering wheel Andrey Santos, who are back from suspension.

Vasco’s probable lineup against Ituano: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos (Gabriel Dias), Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick (Figueiredo) and Raniel.

+ Sá Pinto sues Vasco at FIFA for salary debt

The coach had little time to train the team after the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, last Saturday. Vasco trained in São Luís on Sunday morning and performed again this Monday at CT Moacyr Barbosa. Maurício can also promote change on the right side. Gabriel Dias traveled to Maranhão, but did not enter the field and remains available after recovering from tendinopathy in his right knee.

“Vasco is turning around” says Emanuelle Ribeiro about how the club will do before becoming SAF

+ Read more news from Vasco

After being out of the game against Sampaio Corrêa due to a slight tendinopathy in his left knee, Palácios returned to training this Monday and is available. Getúlio, on the other hand, remains out of the team. The striker did not travel to Maranhão due to pain in the adductor muscle in his left thigh.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

On this Monday afternoon, Vasco introduced forward Alex Teixeira, but the player still needs time to be available to Maurício Souza. As he hasn’t been on the field since May 21, he believes he will be ready within two to three weeks.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!