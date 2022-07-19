Vidal is presented by Flamengo and dreams of winning the Libertadores title: “I’m here for that” | Flamengo

Flamengo introduced the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, 35, who signed a contract until the end of 2023. . He won shirt 32.

“I get goosebumps, I’m in the best club in South America” ​​says Vidal

O Vidal’s name has already entered the CBF IDB and he gets regularized to make his debut for Flamengo. He stated that his great objective is to win the Libertadores and treated Rubro-Negro as “the best team in South America”.

– This is my first dream (to win Libertadores). I’m here in Flamengo for that.

1 of 3 Vidal in his presentation to Flamengo — Photo: Cahê Mota Vidal in his presentation to Flamengo — Photo: Cahê Mota

After Flamengo’s victory against Coritiba, last Saturday, Dorival Júnior was asked about the chance of relating Vidal against Juventude, next Wednesday, and the coach said that it is still too early to put the Chilean on the field, since he still will have to go through some stages before being able to enter the field.

In his presentation on Monday, Vidal said that his dream of defending Flamengo began after conversations with Renato Augusto (at Bayer Leverkusen) and Rafinha (at Bayern Munich).

Vidal tells how he fell in love with Flamengo

Revealed by Colo-Colo, Vidal moved in 2007 to Europe, where he spent 15 years. His first club in the Old Continent was Bayer Leverkusen. He then defended Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. He won nine national titles (five Italian, three German and one Spanish). Last season, he scored two goals in 41 games for Inter.

See the full interview below:

Where do you like to play the most?

– I feel comfortable in the three (from midfield). I played more to the right. But I have no problem with the position. I’m fine physically, I know it’s a little short to reach the rhythm of my teammates. Let’s go step by step.

Vidal reveals the positions he likes to play in the field

“Happiest moment of my career”

– I’m very happy in Rio, it was a dream. It takes a little while to be happier, entering the pitch with a Flamengo shirt. I believe it will be the happiest moment of my career.

Vidal says playing for Flamengo will be the happiest moment of his career

European Football vs South American Football Comparison

– European football is more physical, but when I take the field I will be able to answer that question better. Technically, they are better here than in Europe.

Origin of the dream of playing in the Flamengo

– The first one who started to tell me about Flamengo was Renato Augusto at Leverkusen, in 2008 or 2009. He talked about the fanatical crowd. At Bayern, with Rafinha, it was crazy.

First impression of the fans at Maracanã

– In fact, I think it was one of the most beautiful things that ever happened to me in football. When I entered the field and the crowd started screaming my name without ever having played here. I thought I was going to cry. I couldn’t believe what was happening.

– I have three days training, getting to know the team, with some I played against. A strong, winning team that showed it in the last game. The print is the best I have.

“Best team in South America”

– I’ve wanted to play for Flamengo for a long time. The best team in South America. To keep winning in my career, it had to be here.

Vidal comments on his desire to be Libertadores champion: “It’s my first dream”

– My way of playing is always at the limit, but respecting the opponent. I don’t think it will be more controversial. I hope there is no problem, expulsion or anything. I hope to adapt as quickly as possible. It’s much easier when you have the quality to do it.

– The coach is clearly the one who knows. I’m getting ready, when he thinks I’m okay. I’m training with the team, it’s not easy to get in. I’ve been on vacation for a month and a half, and they’re still playing in South America. Harder to play.

Did you invite Alexis Sánchez?

– Alexis has his life. I did not say anything.

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

