Video card prices could skyrocket (again) soon

The profile in twitter I_Leak_VN, known for leaking information related to the hardware and technology segment in general, shared a new position on a possible change that could happen soon in the video card market. Citing manufacturers and distributors as sources, the insider says the price of video cards could skyrocket again soon.

According to the sources heard by the owner of the profile on Twitter, two reasons would be driving this new phase of skyrocketing prices: the momentary growth in the value of cryptocurrency. Ethereum and the fact that companies do not want to sell at a lower price than it is at the moment and increase production.

Regarding the altcoin Ethereum, directly responsible for driving a mad rush for video cards in recent years, and contributing to a total imbalance in the market, a representative one-off valuation is taking place. On July 13, for example, the crypto was traded for US$ 1,019. This Monday (18), at the time of checking for this matter, the value was in US$ 1,475. Jump of 48.46% compared to the previous month.

Ethereum’s own mining difficulty has also recently reached slightly lower levels, in terms of hash rate. Remembering that Ethereum mining as we know it today, highly dependent on computational power, and this decentralized form, allowing mining rigs with video cards to be sufficient for mining, has an expiration date.

Thanks to the update, called The Merge, touted as the most important update in the protocol’s history, the process to obtain this altcoin will be changed. The transition from the consensus mechanism proof of work (PoW) for proof of participation (PoS). This exchange will start the Ethereum 2.0. As this transition is not yet complete, coupled with the recent rise in prices, it could be that we are facing a new boom for graphics cards that can be used for mining.

The scheduled date for this transition negotiations process is scheduled for September 19. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said it is possible that the merger could be delayed to October or later in the year if mistakes are made.

With PoS there is a requirement for validation on the network, not mining, so the search for video cards for this purpose, in the case of Ethereum, will be meaningless. This change will reduce energy demands and carbon emissions by 99.95%, according to the Ethereum Foundation. The previous model, based on “traditional mining”, will be maintained in another version of Ethereum, Classic

Like its most famous version, the price of Ethereum Classic shot. 66% increase in value in the last month and 51% this week alone. The appreciation could make Ethereum Classic a viable alternative for miners to continue using their rigs.

Another Twitter insider, who serves the _rogame profilesaid he sees lots of tech people recommending waiting for next-gen GPUs rather than buying the current-gen makes it, in his view, feel like we’ve lost sight of what’s important. “A GPU is a tool. If you need a GPU and you were able to find a good deal, buy it and enjoy. Your time is more important.” completed.

Aside from graphics cards, the pricing outlook isn’t encouraging for another component that gamers and those dealing with productivity are always keeping an eye on. The processor. Intel already warned that it will increase the price of its chips. The company used as a justification the high costs related to the production and purchase of materials. The increase can be on the order of 10% to 20%, depending on the case.