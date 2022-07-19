Video of Harry letting go of Meghan’s hand (and her holding him by the arm soon after) goes viral on social media – Monet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before he addresses the United Nations (UN) General Assembly during the UN's annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18, 2022 i (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the UN (Photo: Getty Images)

All the cameras in the world are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Therefore, the strong speech of the youngest of Prince Charles and Diana at the UN General Assembly, marking the International Day of Nelson Mandela, was not enough to satisfy the hunger of social networks.

A moment when the couple was sitting in the audience fell into the net after the statement by the former British royal capable of fomenting an intense debate on the web of what he meant in terms of their body language, as the website points out. from Newsweek magazine.

Harry is seen letting go of Meghan Markle’s hand, who then holds her husband’s arm tightly. Check it out below.

“Something is very wrong here”, suggested the netizen who uploaded the video. “It’s intimacy, complicity, love language for me,” countered another, showing the polarization of opinions about the couple’s stance at the time.

Prince Harry in the video that drew attention for the change in his accent (Photo: Playback)

Prince Harry (Photo: Playback)

Harry’s UN membership came just as a controversial book about their departure from the British Royal Family is being released. The work is signed by English journalist Tom Bower: ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’.

Several excerpts have already been reported by the media, including the furious way that the Prince dealt with his grandmother’s exclusion of him and his wife from a Christmas message or how Meghan handled the shadow of a “perfect” Kate Middleton or how she angrily threw a cup of tea into the air because of Internet criticism.

Actress and Duchess Meghan Markle (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress and Duchess Meghan Markle (Photo: Getty Images)

In his speech at the United Nations, Harry warned of the dangers of climate change and instability in democratic regimes around the world. “From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global attack on democracy and freedom – the cause of Mandela’s life.”

He also remembered his relationship with Africa, the first place he traveled to after the tragic death of his mother 25 years ago. He also revealed that it was on a trip to Botswana in 2017 that he realized that Meghan was his “soulmate”.

