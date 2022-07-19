Viih Tube admits, for the first time, the status of the relationship with Eliezer: ‘I would say I’m dating’ | TV & Famous

This Wednesday, 7/20, is celebrated the Friend’s day. And to celebrate this very special date, Gshow invited the dynamic duo Viih Tube and Rodrigo Mussi to participate in a game full of “deliveries”, which you will discover tomorrow here on the site! So stay tuned! 👀
Viih Tube admits, for the first time, the status of the relationship with Eliezer: ‘I would say I’m dating’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
But as “Gê” loves a spoiler, we now advance you one of the revelations made during the chat between friends. Something that the whole of Brazil was waiting to hear, but only Rodrigo managed to extract from Viih: after all, is the relationship with Eliezer dating or isn’t it?
Say it, Dona Vitória! 🗣️👇
Rodrigo Mussi and Viih Tube participate in a game full of ‘deliveries’ for Friend’s Day — Photo: Gshow
“I would say I’m dating. There was no official request, but our relationship goes far beyond the word dating. We talk a lot, he’s very honest with me, we’re just the two of us. We vibrate on the same frequency and we’re forwarding to the same side, so I would say yes!”.
Rodrigo, who was thrilled with the influencer’s response, still made the “Maria Fifi” and delivered the feelings of his friend Eli:
“What I can tell you, off-screen, is that he’s in love.”
Rodrigo Mussi ‘delivers’ Eli’s feelings to Viih Tube — Photo: Instagram
Viih melted with the news and also admitted that he’s loving it:
“I’m in love too, so they’re both chipped!”
ELI, RUN HERE!!!!!! 😍❤️
Viih Tube says she’s in love with Eli <3 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
To find out more, don’t miss the full chat between HIV Tube and Rodrigo Mussi tomorrow, on Friend’s Day, here at Gshow! 😗✌️
