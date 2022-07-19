VW skips electrification and introduces the 1.5 TSI evo2

Seeking to make the EA211 engine more efficient and less polluting, Volkswagen presented the 1.5 TSI evo2 in Europe, an update of the small four-cylinder amid the electrification experienced on the continent, which debuts in the T-Roc Cabrio.

The engine had some modifications to achieve the required targets, among them development engineers moved the three-way catalytic converter and gasoline particulate filter closer to the engine in a single emission control module.

Also introduced is the improved active cylinder management system, ACTplus, which improves the activation and deactivation of the two cylinders to ensure the smooth running of the engine.

The 1.5 TSI evo2 maintains the variable-geometry turbocharger and the high-pressure injection system generates pressure of up to 350 bar, as well as plasma-coated cylinder walls that reduce friction and pistons with fused cooling ducts.

Now, the 1.5 TSI evo2 can run on fuels containing ingredients made from renewable energy sources, in addition to enabling hybridization at various levels, reaching up to 272 horsepower in a plug-in package.

This was the same power obtained by the 1.0 TSI with electric turbo, conceptually made for the Polo WRC. Launched in 2012, the EA211 engine is quite popular in the Volkswagen lines and group brands. It has 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm.

With three volumes, being 1.0, 1.4 and 1.5 liters, the EA211 is still used here with the 1.6 16V, recently updated at Saveiro.

Using Miller cycle – early closing of the intake valves with high compression – and TGV (variable turbocharger geometry) turbo technology, the 1.5 TSI evo2 follows alongside the evo1, as do the 1.0 MPI, 1.0 TSI and 1.4 TSI units, from export but also used in plug-in hybrids.

For now, VW concentrates the production of the 1.0 MPI, 1.0 TSI, 1.4 TSI and 1.6 MSI in Brazil, all from the EA211 family, manufactured in São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo. It is not yet known when the 1.5 TSI will be made in Brazil but it is the next step to follow with flex combustion here.