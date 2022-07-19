Weekly horoscope: Check the predictions for your zodiac sign from July 17th to 23rd

Signs with difficult influences
ARIES – week calls for care and humility. You may face some disappointments and go through personal crises. Leave pride aside. Losses and disruptions will be important for your growth and maturation. Moment of restructuring and reconstruction.
LB – Semana asks for boldness and wisdom to deal with the unforeseen. Go with the flow as events happen and avoid planning. Prepare to live moments of personal and work instability.
AQUARIUM – Illusions can bring you false promises. She faces her inner shadows and frees herself from envy and jealousy. Put your feet on the ground, try to act rationally. Watch out for traps. Seek energetic purification.
FISH – The phase is of detachment. End of cycles, time to put an end to many things. Time to break with situations and people that are not part of your life or habits and attitudes. Turn the page. Make the change you need in your life.
Signs with good influences
TWINS – Development and progress, try to move forward. Own your destiny and don’t let anyone control your life. Do not enter into clashes and avoid any kind of dispute. The good future awaits you. Focus and determination to achieve your professional goals.
CANCER – Moment of new perspectives and even important invitations. There will be growth and miracles. You may receive an inner call capable of changing your entire path. Don’t judge people by their image and avoid unnecessary charges.
VIRGIN – Balance will be the key to many conflicts. Trust in friends and the good of life and be generous. There will be fluidity and harmony that will arrive in the coming days. Awaken gratitude and avoid unnecessary clashes.
SAGITTARIUS – Seek advice from people more experienced or even wiser than you. Take care of the needs of the spirit and bring more joy to the soul. Connect with the sacred and trust the good that will manifest.
CAPRICORN – Be impartial and make decisions more rationally. The events of this cycle will be important for life to be in order. Week of signed contracts and bureaucracy being resolved.
Signs with great influences
BULL – Structure, stability and hard work announcing prosperity. Moment of wealth, financial and material improvement. Be practical to achieve your goals and objectives. Be the maker of your own story.
LION – More awareness of what is important to evolve, grow and expand your horizons. Friends, good relationships and affection will fill your life with news. Self-esteem and creativity will be important at this stage.
SCORPION – Initiative, courage and independence will mark this phase. Go ahead and start something important that brings you joy and enthusiasm. Start new things and focus on what’s good for you. Take the first step to start your projects.