Wendel accepts renewal proposal with Zenit and frustrates Flamengo’s dream of having him on loan | Venetian column



Wendel accepted a contract renewal proposal with Zenit – Disclosure/Zenit

Wendel accepts contract renewal proposal with ZenitDisclosure / Zenit

Published 07/18/2022 20:56

As they approach Wallace (a meeting this Tuesday may confirm the purchase with Udinese), Flamengo sees signing Wendel becoming impossible. According to sources linked to the Rio team, this Monday, the midfielder’s managers – and the athlete himself – accepted the contractual improvement presented by Zenit, and the contract with the Russian team will be renewed, in addition to having a salary appreciation. That is, Rubro-Negro, at least at this moment, will not be able to hire the player.

As there was an ongoing negotiation with Flamengo, Wendel’s staff officially communicated to Flamengo’s leaders and ended the dream of the Carioca team of having the midfielder on loan until the middle of 2023, as the red-black summit wanted.

The operation was already considered difficult to implement, but Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, even aware of the difficulty, supported the idea of ​​having Wendel in the squad and spared no effort. The football vice, even, were in direct contact with the player and his family, and the executive director talked directly with the midfielder’s representatives.

However, from the first talks between the parties, Wendel and his agents made it clear that they would not exercise the FIFA clause, which allows players from clubs from Russia and Ukraine to leave for free on loan due to the war between the countries. In the athlete’s understanding, this attitude could make him leave Zenit through the back door and, when he returned to the club, he would no longer have the same status, which today is the main player in the squad and valued, so much so that the Russians offered an appreciation.

That is, the possibilities for Flamengo to have Wendel were: to present a purchase proposal with Zenit, with values ​​above 15 million euros, an amount that the Russians want, or that the player’s agents could get a release for free, which it was practically impossible in the understanding of the athlete’s representatives.

Last Friday, Wendel’s representatives went to Russia to meet with Zenit to decide which way to go and what the club wanted. Then, the Russians, who had already presented a contractual improvement, once again made clear their desire to keep the midfielder in the squad and managed to agree on the extension of the contract.

Now, Flamengo returns to the market in search of a name for the position. The Chilean Erick Pulgar pleases the red-black board, which, in a press conference this Monday, avoided talking about the interest in the player from Galatasaray, from Turkey.

“We avoid talking about a specific name (Pulgar). He is a great athlete, we know the player, but that’s all I can say”, said Bruno Spindel when asked about the player.

At the age of 24, Wendel rose to prominence in Brazilian football with the Fluminense shirt and arrived at Sporting, from Portugal, in 2017. In 2020, he was bought by Zenit and, since then, he has been treated as a fundamental part of the squad. This season, the midfielder started with an eye for goals and, in two games, scored the net twice, being even elected ace of the game in the 1-1 draw with Khimki.