Wesley Safadão couldn’t feel his testicles in hernia crisis

Four weeks ago, Wesley Safadão, 33, had to postpone appointments after experiencing back pain and ended up undergoing emergency surgery to treat a herniated disc.

In an interview with Fantástico, the singer said that even to breathe, he felt pain. When he arrived in the dressing room of a show, the crisis began. “I arrived around one o’clock in the morning and was in inexplicable pain.”

According to Safadão, he began to feel uncomfortable days before the performance, when he was taking a shower and felt a noise. “I started to lock up. At the same time, I called my physical therapist, who put me on the stretcher and started to unlock me. I took some medication for the pain and, after a few hours, I managed to go to the show, even though it hurt a lot.”

Until he reached the limit and had to cancel the shows. “I came to São Paulo to meet with the doctor and decide what to do.” He was attended and after a procedure called a block, in which medication is injected and a frequency ray current is applied to the injury site.

Two days later, thinking he was better, the singer believed he would return to the stage, but again he felt a lot of pain. “I posted a photo on social media, but I couldn’t feel my legs anymore. I held on to the stairs and went down, supporting myself by the arms. It was the first time I had no sensitivity in my testicles. I passed my hand and thought : ‘My God, I’m not feeling anything’.”

So, Safadão was hospitalized for “intense treatment” and temporarily removed from the stage.

Surgery

About a week after admission, Safadão underwent emergency surgery to remove a herniated disc on Thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s doctor, said that Safadão’s condition worsened dramatically before the procedure.

“Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks,” he said.

“However, on Wednesday night, he started to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks anesthetized. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, explained the professional.

According to Sampaio, the singer was about to have “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal. The syndrome can result in paralysis, bowel and urinary incontinence and even loss of movement.

“He could use a colostomy tube or bag for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done except surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The situation was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc,” he said.

The neurosurgeon detailed that the artist has anatomical changes that have worsened his condition. Safadão is part of the 15% of the world population with the transition vertebra, which is between the lumbar and sacral regions.

In addition to this anatomical difference, the singer has “very short vertebrate nerve channels, which predisposes him to have neurological damage and to have severe disc disease”.

“If he didn’t have this extra vertebra, and consequently, didn’t have this congenital narrow canal, he would hardly have what he’s having now”, explained Sampaio, who said the patient’s surgery was “laborious” and “difficult”.

Recovery

Last night, the artist posted a video walking around the hospital. He smiled as he moved.

“Every day better”, he captioned, who used his song “Deus Tem Um Plano” as a soundtrack, with the line “let go of this sadness and start smiling”.