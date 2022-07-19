Wesley Safadão shocks with details about health problem and talks about testicles

Wesley Safadão broke the silence about the health problem he has faced in recent weeks. The famous had to postpone appointments after experiencing back pain and had to undergo emergency surgery to treat a herniated disc.

To Fantástico, from Globo, this Sunday (17), the artist commented on how the pain started. “To breathe, it hurt. If I wanted to fill my lungs, I felt pain. I felt many, many pinches. It was on the right leg, it was on the left leg”, reported.

According to Safadão, the crisis took place on June 25, in the dressing room, before a show at the Recôncavo Baiano. His spine had already locked up four years ago. At the time, he discovered that two discs that serve to cushion the spine were damaged, with a bulge, in the lumbar region.

The forró singer explained that, because of the pain, his doctor performed a procedure called a block. Two days later, Wesley felt better and even decided to return to the stage.

“I post a photo on social media saying, ‘guys, today there’s a show in Caruaru, in Pernambuco, in São João de Caruaru’. When I post the photo, I couldn’t feel my legs anymore, so I held on to the stairs. I went down sort of through the arms, supporting, supporting”, pointed out.

Wesley Safadão explained: “And it was the first time I couldn’t feel tenderness in my testicles. Here I ran my hand here, she said. ‘My God, I’m not feeling anything’”.

The artist was then hospitalized for “intense treatment” and temporarily removed from the stage. He remains in treatment.

Wesley Safadão’s doctor talks about the forecast for him to return to the shows

In the Fantástico report, reporter Ernesto Paglia accompanied a consultation with the singer, who asked the doctor about returning to the stage later this week.

“It would be irresponsible, at the very least, on my part to release him at this point to return to the stage. But next week, with 15 days and with the healing already well advanced, he has a 99.999% chance of coming back”, said the expert.

Safadão declared: “I’m sad because I really wanted to go back, but as I say, I trust God a lot, everything has a purpose, right? It’s like he said just now, I think the priority is to take care of his life”.

