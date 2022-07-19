what causes and how to prevent the disease







Liver cancer can be fatal Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

O liver cancer it is often a silent and fatal problem. According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), in 2019, the disease was responsible for more than 10 thousand deaths in Brazil. Most of the victims – about six thousand – were male.

The tumor can develop directly in the organ, or it can originate in another region of the body and spread throughout the body. Among the main causes of liver cancer are other diseases, directly linked to behavior during life, such as smoking, obesity and alcoholism. In addition to hepatitis.

Main symptoms of liver cancer

Abdominal pain;

Abdominal mass;

Abdominal distension;

unexplained weight loss;

loss of appetite;

malaise;

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes);

Ascites (accumulation of fluid in the abdomen).

However, relying solely on symptoms is often extremely dangerous. After all, in most cases, the signs appear only when the liver cancer has already reached an advanced stage. Thus, the main way to avoid further complications is to bet on early detection.

“Early detection of liver cancer is a very important strategy to find the tumor at an early stage, thus enabling the greatest chance of treatment and cure. Imaging tests are necessary for investigation, such as ultrasound, which must be performed every six months in people with cirrhosis. As for its treatment, surgery, liver transplantation and locoregional treatments are the most indicated options for the tumor, in addition, there is target therapy, a modality of cancer treatment in an advanced stage that seeks to reach the malignant cell from the cellular mechanism that gave rise to it” says Dr. Paulo Bittencourt, a hepatologist at the Brazilian Liver Institute.

Therefore, as reported by the specialist, keeping an eye on your body, carrying out periodic consultations and examinations – even in the absence of symptoms and problems – can be essential to prevent the development of liver cancer. And, in addition, it can also help you identify other existing conditions and, in this way, facilitate treatment.